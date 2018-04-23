The pipe installation along Youngs Farm Road is underway as one of the first steps in the construction of the Mulco-Ammons Springs water treatment plant.
Crews were out late last week putting pipes in place to get ready for installation, and the digging began today according to Jack Damron, the Polk County Water Authority general manager.
In a press release from the Water Authority earlier today, Damron said the project is expected to take between 18 and 20 months to complete.
"Earlier releases indicated that we would actually begin construction sometime in late April and we are on schedule," Damron said in the release. "We invested extra time and pre-work to be sure we were in compliance and approved by oversight organizations from the State of Georgia and Polk County. Special thanks to Matt Denton and his team at the County for the support, guidance, and assistance they have provided."
The project will run East-West along Youngs Farm Road just off Highway 27 North from Ammons Spring to Mulco Spring in Antioch. There will be construction traffic, workers, and equipment in the area, so please use additional care while travelling in this area.
No road closures are expected on Youngs Farm Road during the construction process, Damron said.