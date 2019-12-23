The Georgia State Patrol is continuing to investigate a hit and run that occurred on Prior Station Road on Sunday, according to information they released this morning.
According to a release from GSP officials, they are investigating the hit and run death of a female pedestrians whose name is not being released at this time. Officials believe that she was walking on the roadway in the lane of travel when she was struck by the right front of an unknown vehicle. GSP officials report they believe the vehicle continued on from the scene.
Polk County 911 received the first call about the incident at 6:35 p.m. and sent emergency officials out to the scene. Units from Cedartown Fire and Redmond Regional Medical Center responded to provide aid, but found it was too late.
She was pronounced dead on the scene by Deputy Coroner Frankie Matthews, according to Polk County Coroner Tony Brazier.
Troopers from the Cartersville Post of the GSP, as well as the GSP SCRT team were also brought out to investigate.
Additional information will be forthcoming about the incident.