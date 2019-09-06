Cedartown has another new restaurant option to enjoy as an Atlanta-based chain marked their grand opening following the Labor Day holiday.
WNB Factory's newest location in the shopping center next to Walmart on Highway 27 brings a variety of American-style tastes to Cedartown, including a menu that features wings, burgers, cheesesteaks, fried rice, fish and seafood and much more.
The restaurant's hours are Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sundays 12 to 8 p.m. Their address is 1575 Rome Highway, Cedartown.
WNB Factory is still hiring staff, and those interested can inquire at the restaurant about how to apply.
The restaurant officially opened its doors on Tuesday, Sept. 3.