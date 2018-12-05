For those who haven't bought a pre-sale ticket for the Class AA state championship game coming up next Wednesday there's still time to do so. But it's running out fast, and no one will want to miss the showdown at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta between Rockmart and Heard County
However, officials want everyone to know that unless those tickets are purchased from the school or one of the selected retailers who have them available, it's unlikely people will be able to get in the game.
Rockmart High School Athletic Director Barry Williams in fact suggests people buy tickets now and save on the price, since tickets at the door will be several dollars more expensive on the day of the game.
"On the day of the game, tickets are $29.50," Williams said. "So getting them early gives you a $7.50 discount on the cost per ticket."
Tickets are available at Rockmart High School's front office during school hours, along with at Raceway in Rockmart, City Body Works, Rockmart Florist and Whiteheads Florist. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster for those who want to order online, but additional fees will apply.
All tickets have a special, one-time use bar code that allows entry into the game for one spectator. No tobacco use is permitted in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, so anyone who goes outside the stadium to smoke will have to pay full price to re-enter the game.
Williams also said that the cost of tickets do not include parking.
Fan buses are available for students who want to get to the game and don't have transportation. The cost is $30 for the ride and includes the price of admission into the game. Students must have forms filled out and tickets purchased before Friday for consideration to be allowed to ride the fan bus. Find out more from your school's front office for more information.
Williams also provided a list of rules that stadium officials are requiring for everyone who attends the game, scheduled for a 1 p.m. kickoff on Dec. 12.
Those include no outside food or drink permitted, no banners will be allowed to be placed on any inside area of the stadium, no glitter is allowed for signs or banners at all, and spectators have to carry either large clear bags, or a small clutch no larger than 4.5 by 6.5 inches, without a handle or strap. Clear vinyl bags no larger than 6 by 12 by 12 inches, or one gallon clear plastic freezer bags are also permitted.
Home team parking is in the red and silver lots and fans will enter through Gate 2 next Wednesday. Visiting team spectators park in Gold, Blue and Yellow lots and enter through Gate 1.
Note as well that those with a GHSA pass who wish to enter the game will have it honored with a matching photo ID at the pass gate at the Gate 2 entrance, and comp tickets for those who are on a pre-selected list also enter through this area of the stadium.