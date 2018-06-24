Life brings everyone the most beautiful blessings to witness on this earth.
Ms. Henry Lynn Chubb, fondly known as the lovely “Mama Lynn”, learned just how much of a beautiful blessing she was to her family this past weekend.
On June 16, a grand celebration was held in her honor at the Nathan Dean Center with more than 200 guests made up of close family, friends and neighbors attending.
Among the guests were her nine children, 25 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.
Within the theme of love, everyone celebrated to commemorate her lifetime journey as she turned 85 on June 20.
The hall in which the event took place was carefully detailed in decoration with elegant colors and style portrayed as “fit for a Queen”. Event Designers Vanessa Holmes and Angela Baez dressed the place down in white, Seafoam Green and a touch of Silver bringing definition to the meaning of beauty and royalty.
As for the entertainment, Mama Lynn had various performers broadcasting all forms of love to her. Front stage comedy, a duet, a serenading song from the grandchildren and a dance. Other performances took place as well, but what really took the cake was the kind words from the attendees.
Every kind word from loved ones conveyed powerful messages full of light, love and laughter. The air was very peaceful and heartfelt with passion for Mama Lynn.
Life will always have beautiful blessings around whenever you want or need them. Just as beautiful as a summer night with fireflies glowing in hope, inspiration and happiness.
So when you see your blessing, always reach out, grab, embrace and cherish them forever.
Submitted by the loving family of Ms. Henry Lynn Chubb for her birthday.