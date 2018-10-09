The scarecrows went out on Main Street, and now they’ve been officially judged and winners announced in for the second annual connect in downtown Cedartown.
A first place prize of $175 went to the Wisham Family for their “Coco”-inspired scarecrow near the intersection of Main Street and West Avenue. Second place went to the ‘Benjamin Franklin’ inspired scarecrow made by the Panthers Class at Northside School, which includes the trademark key and kite hanging on a light pole in the same intersection.
They won a $150 prize.
Home Depot’s flower-themed scarecrow won the store a third place prize of $100.
After a 2017 delay for the fall filming of “Hap and Leonard,” the contest returned for second year in early September. Downtown Cedartown Director Ramona Ruark asked in contest rules that participants keep their creations out until the end of October, and have them removed by early November.
The contest saw a trio of judges come from the Rome Main Street Program to take part this year.
In an e-mail announcing the results, Ruark thanked participants for their creativity and resourcefulness.
“I realize each of you spent a lot of time decorating and designing your scarecrow and they all look great,” she added.