Did you or your business win a Best of Polk 2019 category? Haven't had a chance to collect the certificate?
There's still plenty of time to do so here at the Standard Journal offices in Cedartown. Those interested in collecting their winner or runner-up certificates can stop by the office during regular business hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays at 213 Main St., Cedartown, or contact Samantha Houston at shouston@npco.com or by phone at 770-748-1520 extension 3 find out more.
This year's Best of Polk 2019 went out in the October 30, 2019 edition. Copies for those who missed the special section honoring this year's winners can additionally find a copy here at the Standard Journal offices for 80 cents.