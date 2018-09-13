Congratulations go out to a trio of businesses in Polk County who have come in as the tops for the 2018 Halloween Hoopla Scarecrow Contest organized by the Polk County Chamber of Commerce.
This year's winners included Century Bank, who won the Best of Polk County Award. The Best in Rockmart award went to Southcrest Bank, and the Best in Cedartown award went to The Polk County Water Authority.
"We are absolutely thrilled with the participation in our first Halloween Hoopla sponsored by H&R Block," Chamber Executive Director Blair Elrod said. "Our businesses have some great scarecrows displayed and I would encourage everyone to walk around and see them all while they are out and about."
Out of town judges determined the winners, and those included Sharon Dupont, Tourism and Main Street Program Coordinator for the City of Villa Rica, Shane DeLancey, Entertainment Manager for Six Flags Atlanta Properties and Victoria Raymond, the District Marketing Manager for H&R Block.
A People's Choice Award is still to be determined, and voting continues for that prize online via the Polk County Chamber of Commerce's Facebook page. A like for the photo of a scarecrow acts as a vote, and the total number of likes collected by Monday, Oct. 1 will be announced the winner.
"This event is about community fun as we enter the festival season. H&R Block has been an amazing sponsor," Elrod said. "This event kicks off Halloween Hoopla with much more to come."
Additional fun includes Spooky Stories at the Library on Oct. 5, a Pumpkin Decorating Contest on Oct. 19, the Hocus Pocus Lunch Break on Oct. 25, and Slime Time Kitchen on Oct. 26.
Find out more about those events at the Chamber's website at polkgeorgia.com.