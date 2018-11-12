A Rockmart man who was convicted of murder this fall will spend the rest of his life behind bars after sentencing followed.
Tallapoosa Circuit Assistant District Attorney Ryan Remsen said in a follow-up interview on the case that 39-year-old Demon Eugene Wilson of Rockmart, saw all the charges wrapped up into one sentence against him: life without parole.
Wilson was convicted of murder by a jury on Oct. 4 in the 2013 shooting death of Desmond Kinnemore.
He’s already served a federal prison term for charges stemming from a previous firearm conviction, Remsen said previously.
Wilson received the sentence during a court appearance on Oct. 23. He was convicted on murder and other charges after prosecutors provided enough evidence to find him guilty of shooting the 19-year-old Kinnemore in the street on Morgan Valley Road in January 2013.
Wilson, from 1998 to 2013, was deeply involved in drug distribution in Rockmart according to previous arrest records, and prosecutors said he was previously on trial for murder in the early 2000s but was acquitted by a jury at the time.