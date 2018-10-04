Willowbrooke at Floyd has again organized a free educational event in Polk County to help parents, teachers and families learn more about recognizing the warning signs of adolescent suicide and where to get help.
The event in Rockmart will take place Oct. 18 from 6:30 - 8 p.m. at Van Wert Elementary School.
Joseph Weatherspoon, District Manager of Business Development for Willowbrooke, said he anticipates a good turnout based on last year’s event in Cedartown.
“The turnout was very good, and we were particularly impressed with one teenager who really helped keep the dialogue going,” he said. “That is what we are hoping for, open dialogue between parents and their children.”
Participants will watch the trailer for “13 Reasons Why,” followed by a roundtable discussion led by counselors and therapists who have worked closely with teens and adolescents and have first-hand experience in treating young people who have suicidal thoughts.
The streaming service Netflix carries the series “13 Reasons Why” and follows teenager Clay Jensen as he tries to understand why his friend and classmate, Hannah Baker, committed suicide. The series has been a popular topic of conversation.
The discussion will feature current regional statistics related to suicide, suicide signs and symptoms to watch for, healthy talking points for parents, teachers, teens and peers, and a question-and-answer session with the panel.
The roundtable discussions and dinner are free, but registration is required. Visit floyd.org/willowbrooke to register. For more information, contact Daniel Bevels with Floyd Medical at 706.509.3242.
Willowbrooke at Floyd is a free-standing, acute care behavioral health facility operated through a partnership between Floyd Medical Center and Willowbrooke at Tanner. It provides treatment for children, teens and adults.