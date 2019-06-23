The doors are back open at White Tulip Market in Rockmart after a short hiatus as the new business played host to filmmakers for the past couple of months downtown on South Marble Street.
Rebekah Abrams with the help of family transformed the former home of Robinson Hardware at 210 South Marble Street in downtown Rockmart into a new boutique over three months and originally opened their doors in mid-March.
However, once filmmakers came to shoot the new Jon Stewart film, she shut down in mid-April and emptied out her store to accommodate their need for space on the downtown square.
"We moved all this out to storage, and just moved back in," Abrams said at a ribbon cutting ceremony marking the first day back in business and her new membership with the Polk County Chamber of Commerce. "I'm excited to be in Rockmart, and I'm excited to be downtown."
Her summer hours currently are Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 1 to 6 p.m. Those who want to check out the selection in the store can visit www.whitetulipmarket.com for more information and to find items online.
Abrams provides homemade items of her own design along with those created by area partners who have provided everything from pottery and handmade soaps to antique signage and furniture.
She said in previous years she ran a similar store in Woodstock at Woodstock Market, but when her family moved to Rockmart she wanted to live out her dream of having a downtown store.
When she saw the space that was the the former hardware store and found patches of the slate walls that made up the original building behind crumbled plaster and got to see the ceiling, she decided to make a go of the renovation project.
"It looked a lot different than this," she said. "My husband and I renovated for about three months."
That goes along with renovation projects at home as well.
Abrams encourages customers to follow her on Facebook to keep up with new items and find deals at www.facebook.com/whitetulipmarket/.