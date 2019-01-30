Some good news for Polk County at midweek: though temperatures turned frigid as a winter storm moved through, the area didn't get any snow accumulation or major icing, and everything opened back up normally for the day.
Polk School District and county and city offices returned to their normal schedule this morning after predicted rain and snow failed to accumulate and it passed by the area on Tuesday.
Frigid temperatures are sticking around for the overnight forecast, but highs are expected to be 41 for the day.
Here's the extended forecast for the next seven days:
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 19. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 48. Calm wind.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. South wind around 5 mph.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.
Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 61.
Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 65.
Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66.