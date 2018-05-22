- Judge reaches 15-year milestone surprised by city with party before May council meeting
Judge Terry Wheeler got a real surprise he wasn’t expecting before May’s Aragon City Council meeting.
He was told he was coming in early to swear in someone new – a person that didn’t exist – and needed to get it done before the council meeting.
When he walked in the room, he was instead greeted by city staff, friends and family for a celebration of his 15th year as judge for the Aragon Municipal Court.
Mouth agape, Wheeler delighted at pictures laid out on the table in the Aragon Police Department break room, and cake to celebrate the big day. He looked around for a moment, and then wondered whether he still had anyone to swear in.
“I just can’t believe they pulled it off, because I’m the one who usually pulls stunts on other people,” Wheeler said. “But I didn’t think they could pull it on me. They got me…”
He joked that it “hurt my feelings” because his wife had been involved in the surprise. He did however get to thank everyone for the party, and also for a commemorative plaque presented to him to mark the occasion.
Appointed to serve in 2003, Wheeler has been a constant in what has otherwise been turbulent years within the City of Aragon. He’s served with several mayors and council members during that time, plus many staff members.
However he greeted each person with a hug, and thanked them for the surprise. He added that getting to serve the citizens of Aragon for this long – and many years to come – has been an honor.
“A lot of small cities get criticism,” he said. “The City of Aragon is full of great people… To watch the people come and go here, it has been wonderful.”