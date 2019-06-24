The City of Cedartown reported today that Public Works officials are out in Peek Park adding a new piece of equipment that will give greater access to fun for all in the area around the playground.
A new wheelchair swing will allow visitors to the park to roll easily into the unit to enjoy the motions of rocking back and forth. Additionally it includes a seat swing attached to allow a parent, guardian or best friend to swing alongside.
"The idea of the swing came about thanks to Cedartown resident Eddard Graves," the city said in a Facebook post. "He spearheaded the idea and secured funding from the W.D. Trippe Foundation."
The city thanked Graves and the foundation for their efforts to bring the swing to Peek Park.