The annual Wheelchair Race that features the downtown streets of Cedartown attracts travelers from around the world.
Dave Grove, unable to present at the Cedartown City Commission, had Commissioner Matt Foster detail the upcoming race on July 5th.
“We have approximately 25 racers,” said Commissioner Foster. “Some are coming from Mexico, Colombia, Venezuela and Costa Rica.”
Traveling from Latin America and parts of the United States, Foster said the race this year would unfortunately be downsizing in European participants since most were unable to travel such a long distance this year.
“There will be a Kid’s Fun Run at 6:30 p.m.,” said Foster.
Including people of all ages, the Fun Run will take place at the corner of North College and West Girard Ave.
Those interested in watching the race can start lining up along College Street – which will shut down along with other streets on the race course starting around 6 p.m. The start and finish line will be just down from Peek Park.
Racers take a course around Mundy’s Lake and back again on a track that has set world records in past years.
Flags from the countries where racers represent will be going up along College Street in the coming weeks. Volunteers are also playing host to many of the athletes coming from around the globe.