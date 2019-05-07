Polk County is getting what they wanted from a temporary injunction filed in the lawsuit between the County and ETC of Georgia following a ruling from Judge Adele Grubbs in her ruling last week.
Among the court’s findings, the ruling will now require Waste Industries to cover trash daily with six inches of soil and leave it in place, and continue with their efforts in using several systems to abate odors at the landfill.
In the 10-page filing forwarded onto attorneys for both parties, Grubbs went over the evidence and testimony she heard and read over several weeks and through two hearing days in April and concluded that “over the years of Waste Industries operation of the Landfill there have been almost constant problems and complaints concerning odors, buzzards, leachate runoff, methane gas and other issues not relevant here.”
Grubbs’ ruling also did show understanding that when different types of wastes are brought into the landfill at different times of day and weather conditions, the odors coming off the waste can vary in intensity. She also cited two important items before the court put forth by both attorneys from Polk County and Waste Industries: the differences between what the state’s Environmental Protection Division (EPD) recommends for daily ground cover, and what is permitted.
So for 90 days (unless Waste Industries decides to appeal the decision, which is yet unknown) the operators of the Grady Road Landfill are going to have to try a different tactic for controlling odors they haven’t before and cover the daily load of waste coming into the facility with dirt.
Landfill now required to use soil cover
As previously reported, the county has a permit that Waste Industries operates under for bringing in and disposing of municipal solid waste which is in a short explanation basically the trash in your can, and some other items too. The more trash that Waste Industries can pack into the landfill, the more money per ton they add to the bottom line in revenue. So the one thing they want to avoid is using more dirt to cover the trash than necessary.
So they have tried a mix of solutions up until now to keep from having to use what the EPD seeks for landfills to use in a regular permit. Grubbs’ ruling cited this particular section of the EPD regulations of municipal solid waste landfills when she made her decision to require Waste Industries to use six inches of dirt over the day’s load of trash when operations conclude and no more waste is brought in.
Grubbs even pointed toward Waste Industries avoidance of this practice in her ruling.
“To the day of the hearing Waste Industries (h)as never place(d) 6 inxches of dirt over all of the exposed waste at the end of the day,” the ruling stated. (For the record, the underlined portions were included in the document, and our parenthesis in these particular places are to clarify the ruling’s language.)
Instead, the company is on the record to utilizing a large tarp that has to be replaced twice a year over the working face on a daily basis, and up until the beginning of April had obtained a permit to use a product called Posi-Shell to cover the working face of waste, but instead used another product called Top Coat which wasn’t permitted.
Both products are now out of bounds for Waste Industries to use after the EPD pulled the permit they previously obtained under the company’s name, and not Polk County’s.
“The covering of the open work face where solid waste and sludge are placed is essential to prevent the spread of odors to the surrounding areas,” the ruling stated. “It also controls disease vectors, fires, blowing litter and scavenging. See Section 391-3-4-.07 of Municipal Solid Waste landfill rules.”
The ruling additionally cited landfill operations manuals, the testimony of Triple Point Engineering’s Kent McCormick, and the previous reports provided by the Landfill Citizen’s Advisory Committee, and the agreement between Waste Industries and Polk County’s government for operations among other testimony and exhibits presented by both sides to make her decision to require six inches of clean daily cover, which can’t be stripped off.
However, that’s only for 90 days and can be revisited at a hearing to be scheduled in the future to examine whether the soil cover has helped at all.
That decision will have an immediate impact, and if continued a longer term impact: the shortened lifespan of the landfill itself.
Six inches of daily soil cover translates to an immediate addition of 45 vertical feet to the cells currently in use by Waste Industries at the Grady Road landfill. It does not include the additional space required also to store trash in those cells as well. A request was made to a Waste Industries official for clarification on the particular figures that would go into a 90 day increase of six inches daily to the height of a cell in the landfill currently, but that wasn’t immediately available at press time because those calculations can vary by day.
So in short, vertical space in the landfill will fill up faster with the requirement of daily cover in the short term, but not in an amount that immediately would cut down on the full lifespan of the facility on Grady Road overall. However if continued on a daily basis from here on, the 20-plus years left on the landfill would shorten with an annual 180 feet of soil now included into the calculations overall.
Determining those specific figures wasn’t part of the mandate of the county’s outside expert, and a point that Waste Industries asked about during cross examination of McCormick during the first hearing day in April. The defense also didn’t provide those figures, and steered away from the overall cost of those procedures.
Another consequence of the ruling is that no more sludge byproducts of any kind will be allowed to be dumped into the Grady Road Landfill in Grubbs decision to approve the temporary injunction.
That will greatly curtail municipalities who process wastewater to easily dispose of their sludge, including the City of Cedartown. What will likely happen to the sludge in the future is to find a different way to dispose of it, likely finding a farmer who can use it on crops as a fertilizer.
It will also help alleviate the odor issues, which is the point of another requirement of the ruling: “all problematic smelling waste shall be covered immediately.”
Waste Industries under Grubbs’ decision includes a requirement to continue using the methane gas collection system, misting deodorizers, neutralizers and air cannons already in place.
The why behind the ruling
In short, Grubbs looked at the evidence, listened to the testimony and laid out both sides of the case in brief.
Neighbors of the landfill can’t go outside. Church members can smell the landfill on Sundays. The cattle deaths testified to in court and caused by buzzards attracted to the landfill odor are part of an overall argument that Waste Industries is causing a nuisance.
She cited the legal code under Georgia law for what constitutes a nuisance, which reads as follows:
“A nuisance is anything that causes hurt, inconvenience or damage to another and the fact that the act done may be lawful shall not keep it from being a nuisance. The inconvenience complained of shall not be fanciful, or such as would affect only one of fastidious taste, but it shall be such as would affect an ordinary reasonable man.”
Grubbs stated plainly that even though Waste Industries is permitted to use alternate daily cover “doesn’t protect them when they are maintaining a nuisance.”
“In this case many different people are constantly affected by extremely noxious odors and the resulting damage to property and cattle killing caused by the buzzards that are attracted to the smells,” the ruling read. “This includes neighboring properties, church goers, those some distance away and any(one) who passes through the vicinity.”
She also cited two cases ruled upon previously — Poultryland v. Anderson and Asphalt Paving Co. v Marable in making her ruling to require the daily cover, and stated that “the court finds that the nuisance caused by Waste Industries is continuing and irreparable and that such and order of abatement is proper.”
It goes on to read later that “The Court has balanced the positions of the Plaintiff and citizens constantly receiving damage against the financial costs to the Defendant and finds the Court must intervene.”
Inspections given the OK
In order to ensure that Waste Industries is complying with the order, Grubbs also allowed for a request made by the County in their filing for relief with the temporary injunction.
Grubbs appointed Jerry Barker from Polk County’s Public Works department to act as an inspector on behalf of the county, and he is allowed “unfettered access” the the entire facility.
Basically, that gives Barker (listed in the filing as Baxter, which County Manager Matt Denton said was in error) complete access to the landfill site day or night. If open, he can be “accompanied by an employee.” However under the language of the ruling, Barker can show up at anytime to make an inspection of the facility, whether it is open or closed. It specifically states he can come at an “unannounced time.”
So in other words, if a neighbor of the landfill property complains they see something they believe is out of order or that daily cover isn’t being used as it should, Barker can go see if those reports match up even if called to do so in the middle of the night.
Not over yet
Though Grubbs ruled in favor of the county on the temporary injunction they filed, Waste Industries will have the right to appeal the decision upward to judges on the State Court of Appeals, and then onward to the State Supreme Court if they wish to fight the ruling.
Officials on behalf of Waste Industries have been sought for comment on this story, but asked for additional time before they release a statement which is expected this week. County officials have also been sought for comment, but didn’t wish to either before they have a chance to speak to County Attorney Brad McFall during this week’s County Commission sessions.
In the past, McFall has spoken on behalf of the board on issues pertaining to the landfill suit.
Additionally, if both parties agree to follow the injunction ruling, it will only be in place for three months from the date of the ruling goes into effect if not appealed. Which is possible, based on previous filings made by attorneys on behalf of Waste Industries.
On April 25, Matthew Martin and John Husser filed a four page brief as a supplemental response to their closing arguments. In the filing they again pointed out they are only operating within the contractual agreement between Waste Industries and Polk County. They also wrote that “The Court responded from the bench that the fact that a defendant is operating pursuant to its contractual rights is not a defense to a nuisance suit.”
They argue that exactly precludes any nuisance claim as a matter of law, and cited Georgia Supreme Court rulings such as in Vason v. SC.R. Co. that was decided upon in 1897 as part of their case law, along with cases before courts in 1999 and 2004.
Attorneys on both sides also have the monetary portions of the lawsuit to negotiate or take to court as well in the near future.
Polk County is seeking some $203,181.49 based on their amended complaint filed earlier this year for a period of August 2005 through March 207 for fuel fees charged to the county by Waste Industries, but aren’t part of the Operating Agreement between the two. Those fuel fees also include a $68,000 prejudgment interest amount for the overcharges.
They also seek another $451,582.90 and prejudgment interest of $162,000 over unpaid host fees from Waste Industries as well, based on waste brought into the landfill on Saturdays that they allege the company haven’t paid from April 2007 to the present.
In total, that is $884,764.39 the county seeks in their complaint before the court over landfill operations.
Either outside mediation over the lawsuit or additional filings and court dates between the two sides will be required before the case is resolved. In the county’s opening statements on April 17, Flint said it was his hopes to avoid bringing the matter before a jury and settling the financial portions of the suit in mediation.