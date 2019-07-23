Gangs form in all parts of the country under different circumstances, but all have one thing in common in Georgia: despite the separation of each, they usually work together in various ways. To better understand which gang is which, here’s some basic information on who is who.
Bloods
The largest gang in the Georgia Department of Corrections, Bloods originally come from Los Angeles, California and have been active across the country since the 1970s. Known for wearing red and having many different sets within the gang, those in Georgia are predominately part of the East Coast Bloods. They are enemies with the Crips, Gangster Disciples, any Aryan gangs and the Surenos.
Bloods will work with enemy groups within jail to make money, but outside of prison each set within the Bloods fight each other as well. Extortion and money scams inside of the prison is their main moneymaker, but outside they are involved in numerous illegal activities, like the drug trade.
Crips
The Crips formed as a gang in the Los Angeles area as well, though three years ahead of the Bloods in 1969. They wear blue colors, are enemies with the Bloods, and have been active in Georgia prisons since the 1990s.
The Crips are affiliated with the Gangster Disciples on the east coast, and have a greater number of members in the metro area — though a few have gone to prison from Polk County. They also have no racial boundaries within their organization.
Gangster Disciples
Formed in the southside of Chicago in the late 1960s, this gang went through a re-branding in recent years and are also known as “Growth and Development.” Gangster Disciples are known for having tattoos including a six point star, and usually work with other gangs inside of prisons to make money in a variety of ways.
The gang has no barriers on race, and are outside enemies with most other gangs. They consider themselves an organization, and not a gang.
Ghostface Gang
A predominately white gang, the Ghostface Gang was formed in the Cobb County Jail in 1998 and have been expanding ever since. They have three different types: a white star, black star and a group known as VG-23 (the Vanilla Gorillas.) They’ll work with the Gangster Disciples when it pertains to smuggling in contraband into prisons, and have increased their influence on the outside in past years.
Aryan Brotherhood
A racist gang based in Georgia, the Aryan Brotherhood is known for having been the top white gang within the Georgia Department of Corrections. Their main form of power within a prison is extortion of other white inmates, and in and outside of prison they are known for being major meth distributors.
Surenos
The southern branch of the Mexican Mafia (divided north and south based on California geography,) the Surenos are mainly based out of the metro Atlanta area and have a lot of membership originating out of Gwinnett and Hall counties. They’ll deal with any gang when it’s drug-related, and are major suppliers inside and out of prison. They’ve been moving into Georgia over the past decades and are involved in many different illegal activities to make money.