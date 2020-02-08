The old adage holds true for Georgia, at least in Polk County. Want the weather to change? Just stick around for fifteen minutes.
Polk County went through heavy downpours midweek and then saw a swift change in temperature bringing wintry mix of snow flurries and sprinkles to the area as Georgia also took part in Severe Weather Awareness Week.
In a week that started with temperatures akin to spring and t-shirt weather, the area saw more than 3.5 inches of rain over the course of a day that brought creeks up to close to flood stage within hours. Cedar Creek on the western side of Polk County came close to the decking of the West Avenue bridge and forced a brief closure of Big Spring Park as water backed up from the spring to protect Cedartown’s drinking water.
Euharlee Creek on the east side of the county rose in downtown Rockmart high enough to cause street closures until the waters receded. They came dangerously close to the Rockmart Depot alongside the Silver Come Trail during the flash flood event.
The wet weather turned cold by the time clouds moved off Friday afternoon as temperatures remained in the 30’s through the afternoon hours.
During Severe Weather Preparedness Week, Polk County saw threats from tornadoes and thunderstorms, then from floods as local residents got to experience first-hand the very natural disasters that emergency personnel hope to help citizens avoid in daily life.
During an emergency, every resident’s first priority should be the safety of themselves, their families and their property. Once secure, there is almost always a need for Emergency Volunteers.
After a storm or other severe weather occurrence, volunteer firefighters may be needed to help with disaster recovery, removal of downed trees, and many other tasks.
Polk County Fire & Emergency Management provides annual training for volunteer firefighters — and this team supports the efforts of official personnel before, during and after the emergency.
For more information on volunteering or any other question regarding sever weather or emergency preparedness, any resident may call the Polk County Fire and Emergency Management Headquarters anytime Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 770-748-3439. The Polk County Emergency Management Agency is a department of the Polk County Board of Commissioners, and serves all of Polk County including the City of Cedartown, Rockmart, and Aragon.