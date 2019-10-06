The fanfare of Homecoming 2019 came to a close at week's end, and Cedartown High School chose Raegan Westmoreland to represent the Bulldog faithful as their queen this year.
The senior was announced as the queen during the halftime presentation for the Homecoming 2019 game against LaGrange, which the Bulldogs also won in a 51-7 rout.
Westmoreland, the daughter of Jamie and Christy Westmoreland, is a varsity competition and football cheerleader, SkillsUSA Healthcare Program and the National Honors Society. She has plans to attend Kennesaw State University and pursue a degree in nursing after graduation, and then go on to eventually become an OBGYN.
She said the experience at halftime gave her a feeling of love from the Cedartown High student body.
"Being crowned homecoming queen is truly a blessing," Westmoreland said. "Knowing my school thought I would be a good candidate for it makes me indescribably happy. This is something i always dreamed about and it becoming reality is mind blowing."
One of her lasting memories of school and the night itself was staying on the field through the rest of the game.
"Cheering on the sidelines after the Homecoming presentation made me realize how great it is to be a Bulldog, and it is something i will cherish forever," Westmoreland said.
She was crowned at the end of the halftime ceremonies honoring the court by the 2018 queen Grayson Smith.
Homecoming celebrations on Friday as fall break began wrapped up a week of events at Cedartown High School and in the community at large, which included the annual Homecoming Parade on Oct. 3 and a pep rally celebrating the court and team for students.
This year's court included first runner up Leslie Cervantes and second runner up Kamryn Frazier among the seniors, as well as Alli Hicks, Kendaijah Sewell and Jayla To.
Underclassmen represented on the court included juniors Ava Allred, Emily Haney, Reagan Peek and Avigail Torres.
The Sophomore court was made up of Rossy Cruz, Alyssa Griffin, Graci McElwee and Gracee Privett. Freshmen represented this year were Edy Lee, Abigail Glen, Maritza Nunez and Amyia Powell.