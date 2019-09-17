Saturday was friendly to the West Georgia Wolves.
UWG football picked up their second win of this short season by defeating Limestone 24-14.
The ten-point victory was also their second win on the road, as last week they won at Catawba 37-9.
As the score would probably indicate, this match-up was much closer, though. After a scoreless first, the Saints scored when Jerko’ya Patton barreled into the end zone from one yard out.
The 7-0 lead did not last long though, as a few minutes later Chauncey Williams hit pay dirt on a four-yard rush to put the Wolves on the board.
West Georgia would add another score before half when Williams outran the entire Limestone defense on a 92-yard burst to put his team up 14-7.
As the sun set on a blazing hot day in Gaffney, S.C., UWG held a seven-point halftime lead.
Midway through the third interval, senior quarterback Willie Candler added his second rushing touchdown of 2019 on a four-yard scamper for six. The ensuing extra point by Omar Cervantes gave the Wolves a 21-7 advantage.
Not to be outdone, Patton once again scored on a one-yard run. Entering the fourth quarter, UWG led 21-14.
Throughout the entire fourth quarter the toughness of both defenses were on full display. Neither allowed a single point until the final two minutes, when a 28-yard field goal by Cervantes split the uprights.
The kick put the game out of reach for the Saints and gave the Wolves a 24-14 victory over a quality non-conference opponent.
The victory was also special for UWG Head Coach David Dean, who recorded his 100th career win on the day. Dean now joins former West Alabama and North Alabama coach Bobby Wallace and former Mississippi College coach John Williams as the third coach in Gulf South Conference history to win 100 career games.
As far as statistics go, the player of the game had to be running back Chauncey Williams.
In only his second collegiate game, the Norcross native rushed for 218 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries. The Redshirt-Freshman also caught one pass for three yards,
The stingy Limestone pass defense only gave way to 84 passing yards for Willie Candler. The veteran signal caller completed 11 of 19 passes while rushing for 41 yards on ten carries.
Ole Miss graduate transfer Eric Swinney also had a good day on the ground, totaling 75 yards on nine attempts. Despite their pass-game struggles, the Wolves rushed for 351 yards as a team and outgained the Saints 404 yards to 318.
This Saturday will be West Georgia’s home opener. The Wolves will host Albany State at University Stadium.
The Rams are 0-2 in Division II play this year, losing 38-3 against Valdosta State and falling 24-17 at Mississippi College last week.
West Georgia will hope for a repeat of last year’s contest, where the Wolves won 45-21. Kickoff in Carrollton is scheduled for 7 p.m.