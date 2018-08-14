Feel the wind in your hair and fight cancer by attending the various events offered at Wendy's Ride.
The ride this Saturday, Aug. 18, hopes to raise money for cancer patient Wendy Cothran by offering bike rides, food, and door prizes to patrons who stop by.
Registration begins at 9 a.m. and rides start at 11 a.m.
Advanced tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the event's venue of Victory Baptist Church, 15 Hendrix Road, Rockmart.
There will be a $25 donation per bike present, and each spaghetti plate includes salad and garlic toast for a total $6.
Those interested in just stopping by to eat can dine-in or carry out at the church from 11 a.m. through 2 p.m.
All proceeds will benefit Cothran.
The rides include a police and EMS escort that will begin and end at the church, and any street legal vehicles are welcome to join in on the fun.
The door prizes, namely cash money, will be offered to a select few lucky visitors.
In the event of rain, a secondary date has been scheduled for Aug. 25, 2018.