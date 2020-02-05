Spring means warm weather, buzzing bees, and perhaps most important of all, the return of the annual WelshFest event. On March 21, from 11 a.m. through 6 p.m., Polk locals are welcome to visit downtown Rockmart for a celebration of the culture and people that hail from the Country of Wales.
The place is known for a rugged coastline and mountainous areas, and the approximately 3 million people who live there have forged an incredibly unique culture that Rockmart has been celebrating for years and years.
Popular events like Welly Wanging, the Men in Kilts competition, and visits from the Welsh Corgis are already slated to return, but there are still other activities and vendors being scheduled and planned. Those looking to join in the fun early can also attend the hymn singing at the historic Van Wert Church the night before on Friday, March 20 beginning at 7 p.m. Wales natives are known to participate and lead songs in both Welsh and English.
Last year's event, despite being met with chilly temperatures and strong winds, saw hundreds of citizens venture downtown to shop from vendors, learn about Wales, and to simply mingle with one another.
More information about the event can be found by visiting rockmartwelshfest.com.