The time is coming soon for a celebration of Rockmart’s heritage with WELSHFest 2019 right around the corner.
Next Saturday, March 16 the dragon banners will adorn downtown Rockmart and vendors will be setup and ready for a crowd rain or shine for the annual event, which begins with a Friday night gathering ahead of the main event the following day.
The annual Hymn Singing at Van Wert Church will be held on Friday, March 15 at 7 p.m., and the public is invited to come and join in worship and fellowship.
WELSHFest will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and includes performances from local dancers, the annual Bonniest Knees of Rockmart Kilt Contest, along with music from Isaac Streetman, the Luther Mountain Bluegrass Band, Them Mixon Boys, Scarlet Wool and the Dale Brumbelow quartet all across the community.
This year’s 8th annual WELSHFest will also include the Welly Wanging, several children’s events, the Welsh Tea Room and more. Welly Wanging is a sport that originated in Britain in Upperthong, Holmfirth. Competitors are required to hurl a Wellington boot as far as possible within boundary lines, from a standing or running start. A variation requires participants to launch the welly from the end of their foot as if they were kicking off a pair of shoes.
Many vendors from around the community and visiting Polk County will be on hand, and sponsors include All Star Motors, Blue Moon, Chick-fil-A of Rockmart, the City of Rockamrt, Cotton Splinters, Econo-Lodge, Rockmart First United Methodist Church, Greg and Brenda Gray Jams and Jellies, GRITS (who are also holding a bike ride on the Silver Comet Trail during the event) Jim and Brenda Carroll Photography, Polk County Beekeepers, WZOT Radio, the Rockmart Slate Corporation, Polk County Public Service and Sew Purdy.
The Heritage Days WELSHFest Bike Ride kicks off with on-site registration at 8 a.m. on March 16, and includes a 14-mile Family Fun Ride, or 27-mile more challenging route. Helmets are required for participants.
Check out more about vendors participating, where music acts are performing and much more at rockmartwelshfest.com.