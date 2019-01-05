Look for sunshine to dominate the forecast for the weekend and allow Polk County to dry out a bit over the weekend, but there's a slight chance of wet weather as the coming week begins overnight on Monday, and more sunshine to follow that based on the latest National Weather Service forecast.
Saturday's forecast calls for sunny skies, with a high near 56. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 63. Calm wind.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Calm wind.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 51.
Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 30.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 48.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.