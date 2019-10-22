As the Polk Pigskin Picks contest heads into the 10th week of play, the competition is getting fierce between participants for the top score overall.
For now however, Barry Williams will get to brag about being the top picker for Week 9 of the contest.
Williams got to carry home a prize package including shampoo from Gary Martin of Martin's Styling Center, a gift card from Chick-fil-A of Rockmart, $5 gift card from Chick-N-Scratch Bakery, a lavender scented travel pillow from Silver Comet Furniture, a sports bottle from Stacie Baines, a $50 gift card from Mary Miller State Farm Insurance, a family movie night kit from Kroger, and an umbrella from the Polk County Standard Journal.
The Athletic Director and Assistant Principle at Rockmart High School brings the top spot back to Cedartown this week as well.
As the contest continues this week, two users are tied overall for the top spot. Users karip and spider are tied in first place heading into this week's picks with 200 points each. No far behind is kenmax with 199 points in second and nldeems in third with 198, followed by a three-way tie for fifth place between with 196 points a piece for harlin1959, rdnk and lisapope30.
Out of that list of the top performers in the contest so far, only two have won a weekly prize.
The chances continue for the opportunity to win, especially as both Cedartown and Rockmart return to the gridiron. Starting off the picks this week is Troup County vs. Cedartown, followed by Bowdon vs. Darlington, Dade County vs. Chattooga, Villa Rica vs. Woodland for Friday night high school football. Saturday's college football picks include Arkansas vs. Alabama, Auburn vs. LSU, Wisconsin vs. Ohio State, Notre Dame vs. Michigan and Murray State vs. Jacksonville State. Pro picks for Sunday include the
Seattle Seahawks vs. Atlanta Falcons and the Cleveland Browns vs. New England Patriots.
This week's tiebreaker is Coosa vs. Rockmart.
Go online to Polkpigskinpicks.com to register now and play for this week's prizes. The package for Week 10 includes hair spray from Gary Martin of Martin’s Styling Center, a gift card from Chick-fil-A of Rockmart, $5 gift card from Chick-N-Scratch Bakery, a lavender scented travel pillow from Silver Comet Furniture, a travel cup from Stacie Baines, a $50 gift card from Mary Miller State Farm Insurance, 25% off Custom Framing from Kiela’s Photo Lab, $10 gift card from Kroger and an umbrella from the Polk County Standard Journal.