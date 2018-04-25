Look for some sunshine to peek through the clouds here at midweek, and temperatures to remain mild for the day as wet weather is expected to return by Thursday morning, then clear skies for the weekend according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.
Today's forecast calls for partly sunny skies, with a high near 70. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. Areas of fog before 10 a.m. High near 66. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 73.
Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 47.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 75.
Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 47.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 77.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 78.