Sunshine will continue to dominate the forecast, and a slightly breezy day will help keep things somewhat pleasant with temperatures expected to rise above 80 for the day. There's more of the same still in store according to National Weather Service predictions through the rest of the week, with chances of showers still ahead for the weekend.
Today's forecast calls for sunny skies, with a high near 84. South wind around 5 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. South wind around 5 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 85. South wind around 5 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81.
Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 58.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.