Look for chances of wet weather to move into the area in the coming days, but only slight chances for showers and thunderstorms here at midweek in Polk County as the National Weather Service calls for overcast skies for the foreseeable future.
Today's forecast calls for a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. East wind around 5 mph.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Calm wind.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.