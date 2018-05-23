More wet weather is in the cards for Polk County at midweek and through the end of the week and into the Memorial Day holiday weekend according to the National Weather Service predictions.
Today's forecast calls for a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy dense fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind.
Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the evening.
Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Saturday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 66.
Memorial Day: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.