Another day of unseasonably warm weather is in store for Polk County as the National Weather Service calls for clouds and temperatures above 70 again, and up near to 80 for Thursday. Do expect a major swing back toward cold weather in the forecast by week's end.
Today's forecast calls for cloudy skies, with a high near 71. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind around 5 mph.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 77. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. South wind around 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 50. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 51.
Sunday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 42.
Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 61.
Monday Night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high near 63.