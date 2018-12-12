Enjoy a sunny, somewhat warmer day as autumn winds down in Polk County and temperatures get up into the 50s for the next couple of days, but get ready for another round of wet weather to cap off the week according to the National Weather Service forecast.
Today's forecast calls for partly sunny skies, with a high near 53. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Calm wind.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Thursday Night: Rain. Low around 46. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent.
Friday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 53. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Friday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 52.
Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 39.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 55.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 55.