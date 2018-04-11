Look for a real warm-up in Polk County for the rest of the week with sunshine dominating for the next few days, with rain predicted for the weekend, according to the National Weather Service forecast.
Today's forecast calls for sunny skies, with a high near 69. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 44. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 51. South wind around 5 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 78.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76.
Saturday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 71.