Look for clear skies here at midweek in Polk County according to the National Weather Service forecast, with rain returning before week's end.
Today's forecast calls for sunshine, with a high near 54. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Calm wind.
Thursday: Showers likely, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers before 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 45. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the evening.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 61.
Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Saturday: Showers likely, mainly after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Saturday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 a.m., then showers likely. Low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 17.
M.L. King Day: Sunny, with a high near 40.
Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 24.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 49.