A midweek day of sunshine is in store for Polk County, with chances of rain showers right back around the corner according to the National Weather Service forecast going into the rest of the week and into the weekend for the Homespun Festival in Rockmart.
Today's forecast calls for mostly sunny skies, with a high near 91. North wind around 5 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning.
Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.
Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.