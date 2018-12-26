Look for clear skies early in the day to turn cloudy as the day goes on as the National Weather Service calls for wet weather to move into the area and stick around through the weekend as Polk County looks to end with a common theme in 2018: rain.
Today's forecast calls for partly sunny skies, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: A 10 percent chance of rain after 5 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Thursday: Rain, mainly after 10 a.m. High near 62. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 a.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 53. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent.
Friday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 p.m., then showers likely. High near 66. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Saturday: A 50 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57.
Saturday Night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Sunday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Sunday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Monday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Monday Night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
New Year's Day: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 54.