Look for another day of sunshine and clear skies over Polk County at midweek, and a forecast of more of the same as temperatures remain in the mid to upper 80's even with fall in full swing according to the National Weather Service forecast.
Today's forecast starts off with patchy fog between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m., and then mostly sunny skies throughout the rest of the day with a high near 86 and a calm wind.
Tonight: Patchy fog after 5 a.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.
Thursday: Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 88.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 86.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Columbus Day: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.