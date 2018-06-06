Look for slightly warmer temperatures and sunshine in Polk County as the National Weather Service calls for summer-like weather for the day, and more of the same until this weekend, when chances of rain return to the forecast.
Today's forecast calls for sunny skies, with a high near 88. Light north wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 63. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: Patchy fog between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 90.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.
Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.
Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84.