Look for a temperature swing to take place overnight, so enjoy the warm weather through this afternoon as the National Weather Service calls for chances of wet weather overnight, and then temperatures to only get up into the low 60's for Thursday.
Today's forecast calls for sunshine and clear skies, with a high near 80. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight: A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 62. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 38. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 67. North wind around 5 mph.
Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 42.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 72.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67.
Sunday Night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 65.
Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67.