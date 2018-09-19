Clear skies are in store for Polk County as the National Weather Service calls for temperatures to get up past the 90 degree mark as the final days of summer wind down. Note the official start of autumn is this Saturday, Sept. 22.
Today's forecast is expected to be sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.
Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84.