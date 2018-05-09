Look for clear skies again at midweek as the National Weather Service predicts temperatures to warm up to the mid 80's, and then a shift to chances of rain as the week comes to a close, with clearing again for weekend events.
Today's forecast calls for another day of sunshine and clear skies, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Calm wind.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63.
Sunday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 88.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63.
Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.