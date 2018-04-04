It won't be quiet as cool as the National Weather Service predictions from meteorologists from Peachtree City previously had the weather forecast, but expect it to remain in the 60-degree range for the next several days, accompanied with the threat of rain showers starting again over the weekend.
Today's forecast calls for a 20 percent chance of showers before 10 a.m. Mostly cloudy early, then gradual clearing, with a high near 59. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 32. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. South wind around 5 mph.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Friday Night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Saturday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 63.
Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high near 66.
Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.