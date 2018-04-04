Mostly cloudy

It won't be quiet as cool as the National Weather Service predictions from meteorologists from Peachtree City previously had the weather forecast, but expect it to remain in the 60-degree range for the next several days, accompanied with the threat of rain showers starting again over the weekend.

Today's forecast calls for a 20 percent chance of showers before 10 a.m. Mostly cloudy early, then gradual clearing, with a high near 59. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 32. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. South wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Saturday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 63.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high near 66.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.