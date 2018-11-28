Another breezy, cool day is in store for Polk County as the National Weather Service expects temperatures to drop below freezing again, and then chances of rain returning to the forecast with a warm-up in store heading into the opening of December.
Today's forecast calls for sunny skies, with a high near 44. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Calm wind.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of rain after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of light rain, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. South wind around 5 mph.
Friday: A 50 percent chance of light rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Saturday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 64. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 61.
Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56.