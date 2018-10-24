Another sunny day is in store for Polk County at midweek and temperatures are headed up to 70 is expected for the National Weather Service forecast, but by Thursday chances of rain are predicted.
Today's forecast calls for sunny skies, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Thursday: A 50 percent chance of rain after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night: Rain, mainly after 8 p.m. Low around 46. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Friday: Rain, mainly before 2 p.m. High near 53. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly before 8 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 46.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 64.