Though the chances for showers are much less for the day than they are later in the day, it might be a good idea to keep an umbrella handy just in case of the potential for wet weather as the National Weather Service calls for the return of rain for the rest of the week.
Today's forecast calls for a 20 percent chance of showers before 10 a.m. Patchy dense fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.
Tonight: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Calm wind.
Thursday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 66. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65.
Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61.
Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51.
Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48.