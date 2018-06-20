If there is going to be a hint of rain in Polk County at midweek, it'll be following lunch and there will only be a slight chance as the National Weather Service expects the forecast to continue to trend on the hot side, with temperatures in the low 90's but should feel hotter than that.
Today's forecast calls for a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the morning.
Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Thursday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.