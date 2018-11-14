Expect a chilly, rainy day in Polk County as the National Weather Service calls for the return for wet weather through the rest of the day and into the evening hours, and one more day at least of cloudy skies before sunshine returns with a real winter chill for playoff football in Rockmart on Friday night.
Today: Showers. High near 49. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers. Low around 35. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 41. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.
Thursday Night: Patchy frost after 8 p.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 52. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 33.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 61.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 61.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 59.