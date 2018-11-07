After a clear night over Polk County and rain early in the day, potential for wet weather is back again as the National Weather Service predicts showers during the morning hours, and more chances over night.
Today's forecast calls for a 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 11 a.m. Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 64. East wind around 5 mph.
Thursday Night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 53. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Friday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33.
Veterans Day: Sunny, with a high near 59.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 56.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 50.