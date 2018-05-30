The sun might be out for the moment in some places around the county, but don't expect that to last. Rainfall is expected at midweek, and more of the same through the rest of the week and into the weekend according to the National Weather Service forecast.
Today's forecast calls again for showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 a.m. Patchy fog after 1 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph.
Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Friday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.