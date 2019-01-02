Look for wet weather to return this afternoon and during the evening hours as the National Weather Service calls for chances of rain through the end of the week, and clearing by this weekend.
Today's forecast calls for showers, mainly after 3 p.m. High near 56. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers. Patchy dense fog after 8 p.m. Low around 47. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 54. North wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Thursday Night: Showers, mainly after 1 a.m. Low around 45. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Friday: Showers. High near 59. East wind around 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.
Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 36.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 62.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 62.
Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 58.