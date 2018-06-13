Look for the return of wet weather despite sunshine and clouds at the moment over Polk County, with at least a quarter inch of rain possible according to the National Weather Service, and more of the same in the days ahead.
Today's forecast calls for a chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. West wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.